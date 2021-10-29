PCR tests for travel: everything you need to know

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, PCR tests, antigen tests and LAMP tests have become popular. But what is the difference between all the methods of testing on COVID-19 and what do you need for the trip?

It’s a maze of abbreviations and technology, but if you make a mistake with the analysis during the trip, it can be a real headache when you are denied boarding or even sent back to where you came from. We will explain what it is when they are needed and how to find them along the way.

What is a PCR test and why is it needed?

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test looks for genetic material in a sample using a process that takes several hours. For COVID-19 purposes, it amplifies a sample taken from the nose, throat or saliva to try to find the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If the test detects this material, then you have or have recently had this disease.

PCR is usually officially called RT-PCR (RT – reverse transcription) and is one of a group of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), which include various methods – NEAR, TMA, LAMP, HDA, CRISPR and SDA – all well explained by the Centers for Control and disease prevention in the United States. But all you really need to know to travel is what the relevant country you are going to requires.

Use government websites to find out the latest entry requirements for your destination country. In practice, for international travel, you may need either a specific PCR test or another type of NAAT test. Many countries require a recent negative test to enter the country, and some even require testing for vaccinated travelers. Carefully check the requirements, print out or take a screenshot so that you can confirm the correctness of your actions to the person who will perform the analysis before leaving.

Some countries require tests to be performed by a healthcare professional, such as a doctor, nurse or pharmacist, while other countries do not object to kits that allow you to take a swab and send the package to a laboratory for analysis.

Some countries also require you to take another test upon arrival. Check, but in this case, cheaper home testing kits sent by mail can save some money, although if you have to quarantine before the result, it is faster to take a smear in a medical institution with its own laboratory.

How is the PCR test different from other tests: antigenic, LAMP, TMA or others?

PCR tests differ from other tests in that they test and how they process the sample. In many cases, the actual sampling of the nose, throat or saliva may be the same – it is important what is done with it.

But in addition to the usual PCR test, some centers accept tests for antigens that look for specific molecules on the surface of the virus. These tests are much faster – most of them can take 15-30 minutes – and are performed in the form of home test kits, or in medical facilities such as a pharmacy, testing center or doctor’s office.

By and large, only antigen tests performed by a healthcare professional with the written documentation you receive are considered valid for travel purposes. To make sure of this, take the requirements of the destination country with you when ordering the analysis.

As more and more countries introduce vaccine passes to enter cultural venues and restaurants, some countries, such as France and Spain, are also accepting the latest antigen tests to obtain the COVID digital certificate.

Where can I take a PCR or antigen test for the trip?

Whether you are entering the country or returning home, you may need written confirmation that you have had a PCR or antigen test within the last 24, 48 or 72 hours. Note that the duration of the PCR test and the antigen test may differ depending on where you are going.

Antigen tests are widely available in pharmacies, results can be obtained within 15-30 minutes, but tests for travel purposes may be charged, and tests for health care purposes may not provide you with the necessary travel documents.

PCR tests are less available and take more time, so you will need additional planning. In many countries, you will be able to pass a PCR test with documents for a trip to the pharmacy, but keep in mind that in many places these tests are quite expensive. If you can’t find a place to take tests, contact your airline to see if they can help.

Check your country’s embassy at the destination, the country’s embassy in your country, and the relevant airlines and airports for more information about the tests.

How to pass PCR analysis abroad?

Because PCR tests are more time consuming and require more equipment than an antigen test, they can be more difficult to find. Given the different requirements for a test for one, two or three days, if you need a test for a trip, it is best to do it in a medical facility (ideally in a lab) rather than using a kit that is mailed home.

The US Department of Health and Human Services maintains a list of public testing points in the United States, and the UK government maintains a list of tests upon arrival, which may be useful for passengers departing from the United Kingdom.

France also has a database of COVID test sites, which allows you to search by place of residence and select PCR, antigen or both. In Germany, there is a database broken down by region. Use the interpreter program or contact the hotel for assistance.

For other countries, run an Internet search, such as “COVID travel test”, PCR or antigen and the name of the country, but make sure you are not confused by the private companies that play in the search results.

Can I take a PCR or antigen test at home for the trip?

Most countries do not accept self-tests for travel. However, there are some options when you take the test with you and order a video call from a healthcare professional who observes you during the test – or then sends you to a PCR test lab, or determines where you are, for antigen test.

In general, given that both PCR tests and antigen tests are widely available in many places, this seems too costly, as well as the possibility that the tests may be lost in the mail.