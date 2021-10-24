Colombian most wanted drug dealer arrested

Colombian authorities have arrested Dairo Antonio, aka Otoniel, the leader of the Gulf clan and the country’s most wanted drug dealer, Reuters reported.

Otoniel was captured Saturday in Colombia’s military-codenamed Osiris operation, army and police sources confirmed.

“This is the biggest blow to drug trafficking in our country this century. This blow can only be compared with the collapse of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s,” Colombian President Ivan Duque said in a video message. According to him, a policeman was killed during the operation.

The Colombian government has announced a prize of 3 billion pesos (about $ 800,000) for information on Ottoniel’s whereabouts, and the United States has offered $ 5 million to help find him.

After being in leftist guerrillas and a short career in paramilitary groups, 50-year-old Usuga became the leader of the Gulf clan, one of Colombia’s drug cartels. The cartel has some 1,200 armed men, mostly former members of extreme right-wing paramilitaries, and is present in 10 of Colombia’s 32 provinces.

In 2016, the Colombian authorities launched Operation Agamemnon. In which they killed and captured dozens of Otoniel’s assistants and began searching for his assets, leaving him constantly on the move, police said. In a 2017 video, Otoniel announced his intention to be brought to justice, but this did not happen.

In March, Colombia police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Otoniel’s sister, who was extradited to the United States to face trial on drug and money laundering charges. In addition to drug trafficking, the Gulf Clan is also involved in illegal mining, authorities said. The Colombian government has accused the cartel of threatening and killing community leaders across the country.

They took part in Operation Osiris, which led to the capture of Otoniel.

Defense Minister Diego Molano said more than 500 Colombian special forces officers and 22 helicopters.

Although President Duque announced that the Usugi takeover would end the Gulf clan, Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a political risk consulting firm based in Bogotá, said the new leader was definitely waiting to seize power in the cartel. According to him, the arrest of Otoniel will not change the basis of drug trafficking in Colombia.