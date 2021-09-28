Tesla has created a data center in China

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. has set up a data center in China to store all the data generated by its business in China, including production, sales, service and charging data, said CEO Elon Musk.

“All personal information is stored securely in China without transferring overseas. Only in very rare cases, for example, when parts are ordered from abroad, some data will be transmitted across the border with the appropriate permission, ”- said Musk in a video message during the World Internet Conference 2021, which is taking place in the PRC. “Data security is key to the success of Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICVs). This is not only closely related to the interests of individuals, but also has meaning for the whole society, “- quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Tesla is working with regulators to find the best data security solution, the head of the automaker said.

In 2019, Tesla built its first gigafactory outside the US in Shanghai. Its production capacity is 500 thousand cars per year. It is expected that by the end of this year the level of localization at the plant will be around 90%.

Tesla ranks China as the second most important market after the United States.