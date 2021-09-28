HomeCHINATesla has created a data center in China
CHINA

Tesla has created a data center in China

Про це розповів глава компанії Ілон Маск

Yevhenii Podolskyi

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. has set up a data center in China to store all the data generated by its business in China, including production, sales, service and charging data, said CEO Elon Musk.

“All personal information is stored securely in China without transferring overseas. Only in very rare cases, for example, when parts are ordered from abroad, some data will be transmitted across the border with the appropriate permission, ”- said Musk in a video message during the World Internet Conference 2021, which is taking place in the PRC. “Data security is key to the success of Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICVs). This is not only closely related to the interests of individuals, but also has meaning for the whole society, “- quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Tesla is working with regulators to find the best data security solution, the head of the automaker said.

In 2019, Tesla built its first gigafactory outside the US in Shanghai. Its production capacity is 500 thousand cars per year. It is expected that by the end of this year the level of localization at the plant will be around 90%.

Tesla ranks China as the second most important market after the United States.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International