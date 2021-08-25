HomeCHINAOne of the busiest ports in the world has reopened
CHINAEconomic

One of the busiest ports in the world has reopened

Gleb Parfenenko
One of the busiest ports in the world has reopened
iStock

One of China’s busiest ports, Hinbo Zhejiang, is reopening after a two-week break. The Meishan terminal in the Chinese port is already open, according to Bloomberg.

The operation of the terminal resumes on Wednesday, according to the employee, announced during the conference. The terminal has almost a quarter of the capacity of Hinbo Zhejiang Harbor, closed since August 11. The cause was an infected Covid-19 worker.

This is the second port blockade in China this year after the pandemic.

Although the Meishan terminal was closed for only a few weeks, it will probably take some time to resume normal operations.

Global supply chains have been triggered by a pandemic. Container shipments from Shanghai to Los Angeles already cost $ 11,000, or about 220 percent a year. In addition, the capacity to process goods is reduced by about 80-90%.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireTalibanearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International