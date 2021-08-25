One of the busiest ports in the world has reopened

One of China’s busiest ports, Hinbo Zhejiang, is reopening after a two-week break. The Meishan terminal in the Chinese port is already open, according to Bloomberg.

The operation of the terminal resumes on Wednesday, according to the employee, announced during the conference. The terminal has almost a quarter of the capacity of Hinbo Zhejiang Harbor, closed since August 11. The cause was an infected Covid-19 worker.

This is the second port blockade in China this year after the pandemic.

Although the Meishan terminal was closed for only a few weeks, it will probably take some time to resume normal operations.

Global supply chains have been triggered by a pandemic. Container shipments from Shanghai to Los Angeles already cost $ 11,000, or about 220 percent a year. In addition, the capacity to process goods is reduced by about 80-90%.