HomeCHINANew flash COVID-19 in China
CHINA

New flash COVID-19 in China

Gleb Parfenenko
New flash COVID-19 in China

Six cases of the new type of coronavirus and 18 asymptomatic carriers have been identified in the Chinese province of Fujian, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

A new outbreak has been detected in Xi’an County, Putian City. According to preliminary data, the coronavirus variant was identified as a highly contagious strain of Delta. It is noted that after the opening of the first case, the authorities took 81,938 samples from local residents.

Currently, according to the WHO, there are more than 223 million cases worldwide, and according to John Hopkins University, their number has reached 224 million. The worst situations are in the United States, India and Brazil.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineMiddle Eastfirepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International