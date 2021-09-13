New flash COVID-19 in China

Six cases of the new type of coronavirus and 18 asymptomatic carriers have been identified in the Chinese province of Fujian, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

A new outbreak has been detected in Xi’an County, Putian City. According to preliminary data, the coronavirus variant was identified as a highly contagious strain of Delta. It is noted that after the opening of the first case, the authorities took 81,938 samples from local residents.

Currently, according to the WHO, there are more than 223 million cases worldwide, and according to John Hopkins University, their number has reached 224 million. The worst situations are in the United States, India and Brazil.