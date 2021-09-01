HomeCHINAChina Radio: The United States is the biggest obstacle to fighting the...
China Radio: The United States is the biggest obstacle to fighting the pandemic

Gleb Parfenenko
In 90 days, US intelligence fabricated a “report” on the origin of Covid-19, accusing China of “obstructing international research” and calling on the international community to put “political pressure” on the country.

China Radio asks how the United States, as the largest country that continues to spread the virus and is unable to fight the epidemic, can represent the international community.

Recently, more than 80 countries have sent letters to the WHO against the politicization of coronavirus research and the protection of research results in the first phase. More than 300 parties, non-governmental organizations and think tanks from more than 100 countries and regions have submitted a joint statement to the WHO Secretariat against the politicization of scientific work, demonstrating international unanimity on the issue.

“In fact, the world realized from the beginning that tracking the origin of Covid-19 by US intelligence was a political farce,” Radio China reported.

What is worse, the American side is ready to link the origin of the virus with China, which intensifies racial discrimination and hatred around the world and leads to division and confrontation in human society.

“The facts show that the United States has already become the biggest obstacle to tracing the origin of the new coronavirus and fighting the pandemic. The international community must work together to promote global pandemic control and scientific tracking of the source of the virus, ”China Radio said.

