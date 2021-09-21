China launches Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft (Photo)

The Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft, which will deliver cargo for the Chinese space station under construction, took off on Monday from the Wenchang spaceport in the island province of Hainan.

The rocket flies to the Chinese orbital station with fuel, food, equipment and other cargo.

They will be used by astronauts who will go to China’s new orbital station in October.

To launch Tianzhou, they use Changzheng-7, a two-stage medium-range launch vehicle of the Changzheng family, capable of launching up to 13.5 tons.

The first multimodule orbital station. The estimated service life of the object is ten years.