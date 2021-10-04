HomeBULGARIARussia has offered Bulgaria a 10-year gas supply contract
BULGARIAEconomicRUSSIA

Russia has offered Bulgaria a 10-year gas supply contract

Gleb Parfenenko
Moscow has offered Bulgaria a 10-year gas supply contract

Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said Moscow was offering Bulgaria a long-term contract to supply natural gas for 10 years under the Turkish Stream. However, Russia does not mind if Bulgaria receives liquefied natural gas from the United States, which is much more expensive than the Russian pipeline.

“Russia has always been a reliable supplier of gas, and I think that common sense will prevail, because Bulgaria is still a poor country and for end consumers the price of gas, the cost of electricity is very important,” said Mitrofanova.

By the way, Eleonora Mitrofanova publicly named who is behind the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria on charges of espionage. According to her, Washington put pressure on Sofia, the Americans set the task of “squeezing Russia out of all spheres of Bulgarian life.” Mitrofanova stressed that Russia and Bulgaria are associated with “powerful layers of history, spiritual kinship, which can neither be erased nor changed.”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe Bidenpandemicvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International