Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said Moscow was offering Bulgaria a long-term contract to supply natural gas for 10 years under the Turkish Stream. However, Russia does not mind if Bulgaria receives liquefied natural gas from the United States, which is much more expensive than the Russian pipeline.

“Russia has always been a reliable supplier of gas, and I think that common sense will prevail, because Bulgaria is still a poor country and for end consumers the price of gas, the cost of electricity is very important,” said Mitrofanova.

By the way, Eleonora Mitrofanova publicly named who is behind the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria on charges of espionage. According to her, Washington put pressure on Sofia, the Americans set the task of “squeezing Russia out of all spheres of Bulgarian life.” Mitrofanova stressed that Russia and Bulgaria are associated with “powerful layers of history, spiritual kinship, which can neither be erased nor changed.”