In Brazil, 20 people robbed three banks, opened fire with police and mined the city (Video)

Today, militants attacked three banks in a small Brazilian town, took hostages while fleeing and got into a shootout with police, killing three, according to Reuters.

The bold operation in the 200,000-strong city of Aracatuba in the state of Sao Paulo is another case of bank robbery in Brazil, which was accompanied by violence. Experts say that social programs to help poor Brazilians during the pandemic have prompted criminal groups to focus their attacks on small and quiet villages, where large amounts of cash are stored in bank branches.

According to Alvaro Camillo, executive secretary of the state military police, more than 20 well-armed people in ten cars took part in the operation today. He said when the criminals left, they took hostages, set fire to cars and left many explosive devices around the city. Camilo urged people not to leave their homes until the bombs were defused.

Two of those killed in the shelling were locals, and the third was probably a gang member. According to Camilo, the second robber was wounded and the third was arrested. More than 350 police officers in the city tried to track down the criminals with the help of two helicopters.

Reuters recalled that at the end of last year, similar bank robberies took place for two days in a row in the cities of Kameta and Cricuima.