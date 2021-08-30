HomeBRAZILIn Brazil, 20 people robbed three banks, opened fire with police and...
Project assistance

In Brazil, 20 people robbed three banks, opened fire with police and mined the city (Video)

In Brazil, 20 people robbed three banks, opened fire with police and mined the city (Video)
BRAZIL

Злочинці використовували заручників як живі щити під час відступу

Gleb Parfenenko

Today, militants attacked three banks in a small Brazilian town, took hostages while fleeing and got into a shootout with police, killing three, according to Reuters.

The bold operation in the 200,000-strong city of Aracatuba in the state of Sao Paulo is another case of bank robbery in Brazil, which was accompanied by violence. Experts say that social programs to help poor Brazilians during the pandemic have prompted criminal groups to focus their attacks on small and quiet villages, where large amounts of cash are stored in bank branches.

According to Alvaro Camillo, executive secretary of the state military police, more than 20 well-armed people in ten cars took part in the operation today. He said when the criminals left, they took hostages, set fire to cars and left many explosive devices around the city. Camilo urged people not to leave their homes until the bombs were defused.

Two of those killed in the shelling were locals, and the third was probably a gang member. According to Camilo, the second robber was wounded and the third was arrested. More than 350 police officers in the city tried to track down the criminals with the help of two helicopters.

Reuters recalled that at the end of last year, similar bank robberies took place for two days in a row in the cities of Kameta and Cricuima.

Follow us on: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Реклама -

Materials on the topic

Trending

Latest news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International