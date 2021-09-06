In Brazil, 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be destroyed

HomeBRAZILIn Brazil, 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be destroyed
Завод, на якому вони були зроблені, не отримав дозволу від регулюючого органу охорони здоров'я

Brazil’s federal health authority has stopped using 12 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac. According to Reuters, they were manufactured at an unauthorized factory.

The regulator received a signal from the Bhutan Research Institute in São Paulo, which works with Sinovac, that 25 batches of vaccine produced at a plant that was not approved for production by the regulator had been shipped to Brazil.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

The country is one of the world leaders in morbidity and mortality from coronavirus. At the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, the most commonly used vaccine was Sinovac, Monitor writes.

There were 21,804 new infections in Brazil on Saturday and 692 deaths.

