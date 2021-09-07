HomeBELGIUMHuge landfill 10 km. The remnants of the flood still lie in...
BELGIUM

Huge landfill 10 km. The remnants of the flood still lie in Belgium

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Bourguet Philippe / BePress / ABACA / PAP

More than a month and a half after the floods hit Belgium, there is still a 10-kilometer landfill in the east of the country. It was created on a road closed a few years ago near Liege, which causes dissatisfaction among locals.

Belgian media report that a total of almost 90,000 tons of flood-damaged items were dumped in a landfill along a 10-kilometer stretch of road.

A month and a half has passed and garbage is still there, including 10,000 tons of electronics and 50,000 cars flooded.

Walloon authorities say more than half of the waste can be recycled. But cleaning up the landfill could take until June next year, and residents of nearby municipalities are already complaining about the stench. They fear that when it warms up next year, it will get worse.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineMiddle EastfireKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International