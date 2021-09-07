Huge landfill 10 km. The remnants of the flood still lie in Belgium

More than a month and a half after the floods hit Belgium, there is still a 10-kilometer landfill in the east of the country. It was created on a road closed a few years ago near Liege, which causes dissatisfaction among locals.

Belgian media report that a total of almost 90,000 tons of flood-damaged items were dumped in a landfill along a 10-kilometer stretch of road.

The @UNEP Brussels team joined @CroixRougeBE in a coordinated action to clean up post-flood trash in Liège. The latest #IPCCReport links human-driven #climatechange to weather extremes. We stand in solidarity with #Europe & urge everyone to join recovery & resilience efforts! pic.twitter.com/pmXNUJVKm5 — UN Environment Programme Europe (@UNEP_Europe) September 2, 2021

A month and a half has passed and garbage is still there, including 10,000 tons of electronics and 50,000 cars flooded.

Walloon authorities say more than half of the waste can be recycled. But cleaning up the landfill could take until June next year, and residents of nearby municipalities are already complaining about the stench. They fear that when it warms up next year, it will get worse.