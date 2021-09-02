Russia sends about 2,500 soldiers to Belarus for training. Almost 13,000 Belarusian and Russian soldiers will take part in the West 2021 maneuvers, which will begin on September 10.

The West 2021 maneuvers will also take place at Russian test sites. In both countries, the one-week exercise will involve 200,000 soldiers and 80 planes and helicopters, 15 ships, 290 tanks and 240 guns.

According to Russian military sources, the maneuvers will also involve about 2,000 servicemen from the countries of the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and friendly countries.

Meanwhile, experts and politicians from NATO countries note that with each batch of Russian-Belarusian maneuvers there is a propaganda war and an attempt to threaten the Alliance. They do not rule out that provocation on the borders with Poland and Lithuania may take place during the “West-2021” maneuvers.