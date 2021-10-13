New accusations against the leaders of the Belarusian opposition. The regime does not exclude the maximum security colony

New charges were brought against the leaders of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushka, who are in exile. They are related to their activities at the international forum.

A representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus said that “in agreement with other participants in the conspiracy, they created pseudo-state bodies, as well as offices and representations of the Republic of Belarus abroad, in violation of the requirements of the Belarusian constitution.”

They are also accused of “continuing their criminal activities, entering into negotiations with representatives of foreign countries and international organizations.”

Belarusian media report that both opposition leaders face up to 2 years in a maximum security penal colony on new charges. Previously, they were accused of forming an extremist group with the aim of seizing state power in an unconstitutional manner.

Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya is additionally accused of “preparing a terrorist attack.”