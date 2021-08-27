HomeBANGLADESH19 people died in a ferry accident in Bangladesh
BANGLADESH

19 people died in a ferry accident in Bangladesh

Yevhenii Podolskyi

At least 19 people have been killed and missing since a ferry crash in Bangladesh, Reuters reported, citing authorities.

This is another similar accident in the country. Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, where water transport is widely used but safety standards are low.

After today’s accident, 19 bodies were found, including nine women and two children. More than 50 people were on board a crowded ferry that collided with a ship carrying sand. Some passengers were rescued, others managed to swim to shore on their own.

