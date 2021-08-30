Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Mass burials found in liberated Karabas

HomeAZERBAIJANAzerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Mass burials found in liberated Karabas
AZERBAIJAN

Проводяться розслідування щодо того, кому належать тіла в цих могилах

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Mass burials have been found in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

Mammadov noted that investigations are underway into who owns the bodies in these graves.

According to him, Armenia used the practice of taking hostages very widely in the First Karabakh War.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed that there is an assumption that the hostages are alive. “Investigations against Azerbaijani citizens show that Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages are being tortured and kept in extremely poor conditions. The uncertainty of their fate is of concern to us. ”

Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan widely cooperates with international organizations.

