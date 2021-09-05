In Australia, a shark tore a man to pieces

HomeAUSTRALIAIn Australia, a shark tore a man to pieces
Gleb Parfenenko
According to AFP, the man died after a shark attack in Australia, despite the efforts of “incredibly brave” surfers and passers-by who came to the rescue.

According to medics and local authorities, the man, believed to be 20 years old, was beaten by a shark on Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbor, about a six-hour drive north of Sydney.

Emergency crews, including a medical team on a helicopter, rushed to the rescue shortly before 11 a.m. local time on Sunday after the distress signal.

Chris Wilson, a New South Wales ambulance inspector, said that when paramedics arrived, local surfers and eyewitnesses tried to save the man, saying the group “acted incredibly bravely in a very dangerous situation”.

“This morning was devastating for everyone on the beach,” BGNES quoted him as saying.

“The patient suffered a fatal hand injury, and despite the efforts of beachgoers, paramedics and other emergency services, he was not resuscitated.”

Coffs Harbor Rescue Service said the beach and surrounding waters were closed to swimmers and surfers due to the incident.

According to the Australian Conservation Society of Taronga, this is the second deadly shark attack recorded in Australian waters this year.

According to the government agency, in 2020 there were 26 attacks, eight of which were fatal.

