AUSTRALIA

A record number of COVID-19 infections in Australia since the beginning of the pandemic

Australia announced today that for the first time since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 new local Covid-19 cases have been reported after the Delta variant became dominant in Sydney.

In the state of New South Wales, which is the most populous city in the country, Sydney, over the past 24 hours, 1,029 cases have been reported.

The epidemic, which struck the city in mid-June, reached more than 15,000 cases and spread to the suburbs. This has led to the return of travel restrictions to south-eastern Australia.

Despite the growing number of patients and growing pressure at the hospital, Governor Bereciklyan said that from mid-September, a slight easing of restrictions for vaccinated and recovering people is expected.

More than half of Australia’s 25 million people are under blockade. In Sydney, residents are subject to strict restrictions for more than two months.

