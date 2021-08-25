There is a curfew in Albania

The Technical Commission of Experts on Pandemic Control decided in Albania to continue measures to combat COVID, including curfew, and urged citizens to adhere to these measures and to be immunized.

At a press conference, Deputy Health Minister Myru Racazoli said that the existing measures remain in force, and urged citizens to adhere to them, according to BTA.

The number of infected has increased significantly, the reason being the Delta option. The number of unvaccinated infected is 32 times higher than the number of vaccinated. According to Rakazoli, those hospitalized with severe forms of the disease are generally not vaccinated.

She noted that the curfew will run from midnight to 6 am, music in restaurants will be until 11 pm, the obligation to wear masks indoors and in crowded places, especially at airports, remains in force.

Up to 50 people are allowed to gather outdoors, at theatrical performances, sports competitions and cultural events, the capacity must be filled by 30%.