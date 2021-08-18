US diplomats in Afghanistan destroyed the passports of Afghans

HomeAFGHANISTANUS diplomats in Afghanistan destroyed the passports of Afghans
AFGHANISTANUSA

В даний час надання візових послуг в Афганістані неможливо.

Gleb Parfenenko
US embassy staff in Kabul destroyed the passports of Afghan citizens in preparation for the evacuation. This was announced on Tuesday on CNN with reference to a member of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Andy Kim.

Earlier it was reported that in preparation for the forced evacuation of US embassy staff, they were ordered to destroy important documents and desks. According to the legislator, among these documents were the passports of some Afghans, according to BGNES.

“Visits to the embassy for visas and passports have been canceled and embassy passports have been destroyed,” Kim told CNN. “It is currently impossible to provide visa services in Afghanistan.” CNN does not have exact data on the reasons for the destruction of the passports of Afghan citizens, but does not rule out that this was done in order not to fall into the hands of members of the radical Taliban movement.

