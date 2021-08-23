The Taliban will not continue to evacuate foreign troops

HomeAFGHANISTANThe Taliban will not continue to evacuate foreign troops
Якщо Сполучені Штати і Великобританія спробують отримати додатковий час для продовження евакуації, відповідь буде негативною

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Taliban will not agree to continue the evacuation mission from Afghanistan, a spokesman for a radical Islamist organization told DPA.

If the United States and the United Kingdom try to get extra time to continue the evacuation, the answer will be no. Otherwise, there will be consequences, said Sky News Suhail Shahin, a member of the Taliban delegation at the talks in the Qatari capital Doha.

This is the red line. US President Biden announced that he would withdraw all his troops on August 31. So, if they extend the term, then they continue the occupation, although there is no need for that, said a senior Taliban official.

Shahin warned that a possible continuation “would cause mistrust between the Taliban and the United States. If they intend to continue the occupation, it will provoke a reaction. ”

Shahin explained the presence of a huge number of people at Kabul airport by the desire of many to escape poverty in Afghanistan. Fears of Taliban oppression are being used as a pretext and unfounded, he said.

Shahin called the news that the Taliban was cracking down on journalists, former government officials and other alleged aides to the previous government “fake news.”

Every incident will be investigated. The perpetrators will be brought to justice, Sukhail Shahin assured.

