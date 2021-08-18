The leaders of the United States and Britain have agreed to hold an online G7 summit on Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to hold an online summit of G7 leaders next week on the situation in Afghanistan, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the White House press service reported.

“They agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach,” the statement said.

They commended the courage and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working side by side in Kabul to evacuate their citizens and Afghan citizens who took part in the hostilities. They also discussed the need for continued close coordination between allies and democratic partners in Afghanistan’s policy in the future, including how the world community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support to refugees and other vulnerable Afghans, “the White House said.