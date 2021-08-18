HomeAFGHANISTANThe leaders of the United States and Britain have agreed to hold...
AFGHANISTANGREAT BRITAINPolitics

The leaders of the United States and Britain have agreed to hold an online G7 summit on Afghanistan

Про дату проведення заходу не повідомляється.

Gleb Parfenenko
Russia will triple the number of flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh
Russia will triple the number of flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to hold an online summit of G7 leaders next week on the situation in Afghanistan, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the White House press service reported.

“They agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach,” the statement said.

They commended the courage and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working side by side in Kabul to evacuate their citizens and Afghan citizens who took part in the hostilities. They also discussed the need for continued close coordination between allies and democratic partners in Afghanistan’s policy in the future, including how the world community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support to refugees and other vulnerable Afghans, “the White House said.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
  • Теги:
  • G7
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International