The G7 appealed to the Taliban to allow the evacuation after August 31

Gleb Parfenenko
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that the leaders of the G7 agreed on a plan of action against the Taliban, and their first condition was that they allow safe passage of Afghans who want to leave the country, even after the deadline of August 31, according to Reuters.

“Today, we at the G7 have agreed not only on a common approach to evacuation management, but also on a roadmap for how we will interact with the Taliban,” Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

“The number one condition we have set is that they guarantee a safe passage until August 31, and then for people who want to leave,” he added.

“Some of them will say they don’t accept it, some, I hope, will understand the point, because the G7 has significant influence – economic, diplomatic and political,” he said.

Johnson said the G-7’s “huge impact” could have on the Taliban since they took control of the country just over a week ago, including the cessation of significant funding.

