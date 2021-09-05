The ministers of China and Russia will be invited to the G7 meeting on Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan stated that it is planned to invite representatives of Russia and China to the G7 meeting, AFP reports.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on NHK that a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries, as well as the ministers of Russia and China, is scheduled for September 8.

The main topic, he said, will be the situation in Afghanistan.

“A meeting of G7 foreign ministers is expected next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, which will also be attended by ministers from Russia, China and other countries,” he said, adding that “this could happen on September 8.”

In early August, the Taliban launched a massive offensive against Afghan government forces as US troops withdrew. On August 15, the Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, and took control of the presidential palace.