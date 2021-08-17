HomeAFGHANISTANThe former vice president of Afghanistan said that after the escape of...
AFGHANISTAN

The former vice president of Afghanistan said that after the escape of Ghana, the acting the president

Амрулла Салех закликав "приєднатися до спротиву" радикального руху "Талібан", заявивши, що "ні за яких обставин не скориться" бойовикам

Gleb Parfenenko
Ashraf Ghani © REUTERS

Amrulla Saleh, the vice president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who held the presidency of Ashraf Ghani, said on Tuesday that in the absence of the head of state, he would become acting head of state.

“According to the clear provision of the constitution, in the absence, escape or death of the president, the first vice president performs his duties. I am in Afghanistan and legally perform these duties,” he wrote on Twitter, addressing “all leaders [ countries] with support and concerted action “.

The politician called for “joining the resistance” of the radical Taliban movement, saying that “under no circumstances will he surrender” to the militants.

After the withdrawal of the bulk of the Western military contingent from Afghanistan, the Taliban launched a large-scale operation to establish control over the country. The Taliban entered Kabul without a fight on August 15 and established full control of the Afghan capital within hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said he has resigned to prevent bloodshed and has left the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

Source: TASS

