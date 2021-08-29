The famous Afghan singer was shot dead by the Taliban

Well-known Afghan folk and song singer Fawad Andarab was killed by the Taliban, Times TV reported today, citing TASS.

Indian media referred to Andarab’s relatives. According to them, militants of the Islamist movement took the singer from his house in the northern Afghan province of Baglan and shot him.

The son of the deceased confirmed this information.

In his songs, Andarab expressed support for Taliban opponents and condemned the Islamist movement. In addition, many Taliban leaders believe that music “contradicts Islam.”