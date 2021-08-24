HomeAFGHANISTANThe CIA director secretly met with the Taliban leader in Kabul
The CIA director secretly met with the Taliban leader in Kabul

The CIA director secretly met with the Taliban leader in Kabul
The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, yesterday had a secret meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

According to government sources quoted by the Washington Post, they held a face-to-face meeting, the first such summit since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Details of their talks are not disclosed, as the meeting is being held against the backdrop of the withdrawal of US and other Western forces from Afghanistan, which expires at the end of the month.

Source: BNR

