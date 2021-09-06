Taliban fully control the last Afghan province of Panjsher (Photo)

The Taliban has taken full control of the province of Panjsher, the last region in Afghanistan that has so far been in the hands of resistance against them, said the representative of the Islamist movement Zabihul Mujahid, according to Reuters.

The photos on social media show members of the Taliban standing in front of the entrance to the office of the governor of Panjsher province.

There is no information yet on Ahmad Masood, the leader of an opposition group that opposes the Taliban.