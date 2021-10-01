Taliban car blown up in Afghanistan

In the central Afghan province of Parwan, a vehicle belonging to the Taliban was blown up.

According to Taliban spokesman Bilal Kerimi, the incident took place in the city of Charikar, the capital of Parwan province.

He said that after the attack in the region, a special operation was carried out to neutralize the attackers, as a result of which several members of the DEASH terrorist organization were killed and detained.

He added that several Taliban were injured during the explosion and subsequent clashes.

After the Taliban took control of the territory of Afghanistan, DEASH intensified terrorist activities in that country.