Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting after the explosions in Kabul

The White House is in a state of emergency after an explosion outside Kabul airport with victims, including an American.

Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, fearing new attacks.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that operations to liberate Afghanistan would continue “until the end of the US mission, scheduled for August 31,” the Pentagon said today, denying that the operation could be completed “within 36 hours.”

“We will continue to evacuate as many people as possible until the end of the mission,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote on Twitter shortly before the explosions at Kabul airport. “The release operations from Kabul will not be completed within 36 hours,” he said.

The US military, which guarantees the security of Kabul airport, must leave Afghanistan by Tuesday, giving their full withdrawal, which was established and confirmed by President Biden.