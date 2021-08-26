HomeAFGHANISTANJoe Biden convened an emergency meeting after the explosions in Kabul
AFGHANISTANUSA

Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting after the explosions in Kabul

Gleb Parfenenko
Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting after the explosions in Kabul

The White House is in a state of emergency after an explosion outside Kabul airport with victims, including an American.

Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, fearing new attacks.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that operations to liberate Afghanistan would continue “until the end of the US mission, scheduled for August 31,” the Pentagon said today, denying that the operation could be completed “within 36 hours.”

Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting after the explosions in Kabul
AFGHANISTAN CRISIS KABUL AIRPORT

“We will continue to evacuate as many people as possible until the end of the mission,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote on Twitter shortly before the explosions at Kabul airport. “The release operations from Kabul will not be completed within 36 hours,” he said.

The US military, which guarantees the security of Kabul airport, must leave Afghanistan by Tuesday, giving their full withdrawal, which was established and confirmed by President Biden.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International