Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul bombings (PHOTOS)

Another explosion near Kabul airport. Details in this regard are still being clarified. According to local media, at least seven explosions have taken place in the Afghan capital so far.

Earlier today, two powerful explosions erupted near the airport, where many people gathered for several days, hoping to leave the country.

At least 60 people were killed, including children. Twelve American servicemen were also killed. More than 140 were injured.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The group posted a photo of the bomber on its Telegram channel. The Taliban condemned the attacks.

There are also warnings about the possibility of new attacks near the airport.