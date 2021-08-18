Ashraf Ghani appeals to Afghans: I ran away in slippers and only with books in hand (VIDEO)

President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan, addressed the nation on Facebook, explaining why he left the country, according to the Russian online newspaper Izvestia.

Ghani claims he was forced to flee and promises to return home soon. He also denies allegations that he and him stole $ 169 million from the state treasury.

“I was forced to leave Kabul, I did not want to explain the reason for the bloodshed in the capital,” Ghani said.

He said he was at the presidential palace when security guards told him a coup had taken place and that the Taliban had taken the capital. Ghani claims that the Taliban promised not to enter Kabul, but in fact surrounded the presidential palace earlier.

The fugitive president also said he would continue his efforts to “achieve justice for Afghans.” He added that the Afghan people want peace and respect the efforts of former President Hamid Karzai and the head of the National Reconciliation Council in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah.

Also in his address to the people, Ghani stressed that allegations of stolen money from the treasury are unfounded.

“I am accused of taking money with me. But it’s all a lie. I left the country in a shirt, turban and slippers, and managed to take only a few books in one bag, “said the fugitive president.

Earlier today, it was reported that Ashraf Ghani was hospitalized in Abu Dhabi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has confirmed that he is in the country, but his exact location is not disclosed.

Ghani fled on August 15, when the Taliban entered Kabul and declared the war in Afghanistan over. The same day, the president resigned and left the country, initially reported to be in Oman, where he arrived from Tajikistan. Meanwhile, the Tajik Foreign Ministry denied reports that his plane had entered the country’s airspace.