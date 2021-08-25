HomeAFGHANISTANAirbnb says it plans to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees
AFGHANISTANLifeStyle

Airbnb says it plans to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees

У міру того, як ситуація в Афганістані погіршується, Airbnb оголосила, що буде організовувати безкоштовне проживання по всьому світу.

Gleb Parfenenko
Airbnb says it plans to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees
AFP - Getty Images

In a tweet late Monday night, Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Cesky called the relocation and resettlement of Afghans “one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time.” The CEO went even further, saying that his company was obliged to “intensify its activities.” As a result, refugees will now be housed in real estate listed on Airbnb, funded by Chesky and Airbnb donations, as well as contributions to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, a $ 25 million program launched in June to support displaced persons and asylum seekers.

The United States said Monday that it has evacuated about 48,000 people from Afghanistan in recent days, while thousands are still trying to flee for fear of reprisals by the Taliban in power.

The main exit is Kabul Airport, where huge crowds of people gather in the exhausting heat. The Taliban has set an airport evacuation deadline of August 31, and there are fears that many who want to leave the country will not be able to do so.

It is unclear how much Airbnb will spend on the program or how long it will cover the stay, but the company said it would “develop and support the initiative as needed,” according to CNBC .

Cesky urged Airbnb owners to “contact him” if they wanted to accept the refugee family, and promised to connect them with the right people in the company.

{% CAPTION%} [/ caption]

Companies of all shapes and sizes are quick to support victims during the Great Depression; it is an opportunity to show charity and strengthen public relations in the process.

Airbnb, which is valued at about $ 92 billion, often offers to cover the cost of housing in emergencies. It says that since 2012, 75,000 people have found a place to live during the crisis.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireTalibanearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International