Afghan women protest in Kabul to protect women’s rights

Gleb Parfenenko
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the presidential palace in Kabul and called on the new Taliban leadership in Afghanistan to adhere to the West’s achievements in the field of women’s rights and to include women in the new government, according to the Associated Press.

In front of one of the entrances to the building, about a dozen women held small posters with the inscription: “Heroic office with the presence of women.” Protesters chanted in support of human rights, saying they did not want to go back in time.

The demonstrators also distributed a document demanding that Afghan women be given full rights to education and participation in the socio-political life of Afghanistan, as well as fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech.

Project assistance
