Nearly 170 stray dogs and cats from the shelter of former Marine Paul Farting arrived in Britain from Afghanistan, and many of them have expressed a desire to take the animal, according to the Daily Mail.

Paul Farting thanked the British military for its “phenomenal” efforts to transport the animals.

However, five kittens could not survive the stress at Kabul airport.

The animals have already been handed over to British specialists for examination and quarantine. The costs will be covered by the Nowzad shelter.

However, some are asking how dogs and cats managed to leave Afghanistan, and 5,000 people living in the UK were left in Kabul.