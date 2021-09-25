A column of Taliban was blown up in Afghanistan, there are dead

An explosion in the eastern province of Nangarhar has killed one Taliban and injured several others, DPA reported, citing local officials and eyewitnesses.

The explosion took place at 8 o’clock in the evening. (6.30 am Pacific time) in the capital of the Jalalabad region, a Taliban spokesman said. He did not provide other details.

A source at Nangarhara Hospital said that one Taliban was killed in the blast. Seven wounded, including four civilians, were hospitalized.

According to eyewitnesses, the bomb was hidden on the side of the road and exploded as a convoy of Taliban militants passed by.

Attacks and bombings have been on the rise in Nangarhar since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the middle of last month. The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group has a strong presence in the eastern Afghan province bordering Pakistan.

The IG claimed responsibility for some of these attacks. The jihadist group and the Taliban have faced each other in the past, according to the DPA.

A senior Taliban spokesman recently said that the ISIS posed no threat to Afghanistan and that the Taliban could deal with it.