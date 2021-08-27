100 people have already been killed in a double attack in Kabul, 1,500 have been injured

According to the BBC, a double bomb blast near Kabul airport killed at least 100 people and injured 1,500, according to RIA.

The Taliban said they had suffered the most from the attack because they had lost 28 of their fighters. “We have lost more people than the Americans,” said a spokesman who wished to remain anonymous. He said there was no reason to extend the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

At least 13 American soldiers were killed in an explosion on Thursday in front of Kabul airport.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. It is assumed that this was done by his wing ISIS-Khorasan. US President Joe Biden has promised that the United States will find those responsible for the terrorist attacks near Kabul. Addressing the nation after two bombings at Kabul airport, he said he had asked the Pentagon to devise a plan to strike back, according to Reuters.