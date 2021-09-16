US visas for Croatia may be revoked by the end of the year

US visas for Croatian citizens may be revoked by the end of this year. This was confirmed to Hina by Serena Hoy, Assistant Secretary of State for Homeland Security, who is in Croatia this week to finalize the country’s readiness to join the US visa-free program.

According to Hoi, the assessment will be conducted by the end of September. “After that, I hope if all goes well ….. By the end of the year, Croatian citizens should be able to take advantage of the visa waiver program,” she said.

After the abolition of the visa regime, Croatian citizens will be able to travel to the United States for tourism and business purposes through the American Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA).

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken formally nominated Croatia for inclusion in the US visa-free regime in August, after the US Embassy in Zagreb announced in February this year that the main criterion for obtaining a US visa-free regime had been met – the refusal rate fell below 3 percent. .