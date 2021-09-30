Some EU countries want to return visas for Albanians, Moldovans, Ukrainians and Serbs

The governments of Germany, France and Italy are pushing EU institutions to renegotiate visa liberalization agreements with at least four European third countries, citing alleged abuse of these agreements by their citizens.

According to an EU internal document reviewed by Radio Free Europe (RFE / RL), Germany, France and Italy are exploring the possibility of reintroducing the obligation to obtain a visa before entering their territory for travelers from Albania, Moldova, Ukraine and Serbia due to the increase in the number of ” offenses related to unauthorized stay “.

The document, dated September 27, named illegal residence and unfounded asylum requests among the predicate offenses committed by the citizens of these countries.

Back in August this year, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported on the fourth report of the EU Commission on monitoring the visa-free regime between the EU and the five countries of the Western Balkans – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia – and the three Eastern Partnership countries – Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. …

The report concluded that all seven countries have made notable progress in implementing last year’s recommendations to continue to meet the requirements of visa liberalization agreements, but that there are still areas where further efforts are needed.

In particular, the report notes that these countries should “intensify their efforts in the management of migration and asylum, as well as in the fight against corruption and organized crime.”

Data from the European Asylum Office (EASO) show that in July, citizens of several Eastern Partnership countries and some Western Balkan countries submitted more asylum applications in the EU + countries than in the previous month.

The data shows that asylum offices across the EU received a total of 180 applications from North Macedonian citizens, up 117% from last year. Citizens of other countries of the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership also submitted more applications, as follows:

Albanians (980, up 56 percent from June)

Armenians (170, + 11 percent)

Belarusians (390, + 54 percent)

Kosovars (200, + 12 percent)

Moldovans (880, + 74 percent)

The first Albanians and Bosnians made visa-free travel to the Schengen countries on December 15, 2010.

Today, there are more than 60 non-EU countries whose citizens enjoy visa-free travel to EU countries. Citizens of these countries can enter the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any six months without the need to first obtain a visa for tourism and business purposes.