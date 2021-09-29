New rules for issuing tourist visas to Egypt

The Egyptian government has introduced new regulations to encourage more tourists of different nationalities to visit Egypt and enjoy its many tourist destinations.

The online e-Visa portal supports eight languages, responds to multiple travel inquiries, provides secure e-payment, and issues visas within 24 hours.

An additional 28 countries have been added to the already existing list of 46 nationalities that can obtain a tourist visa online and upon arrival at any of the ports in Egypt – a total of now 74 nationalities.

Tourists holding a valid visa from Schengen countries, UK, USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand or Canada can obtain a tourist visa upon arrival in Egypt.

For more information on 74 nationalities and to apply for an e-Visa please visit this link