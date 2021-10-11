HomeUSATwo powerful earthquakes struck Hawaii
USA

Two powerful earthquakes struck Hawaii

Gleb Parfenenko

Two strong earthquakes occurred south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Sunday.

The first magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the island around noon and occurred about 17 miles south of the southern tip of the Big Island, according to the US Geological Survey.

The second magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred about 20 minutes later in the same area. The US Geological Survey classifies a magnitude 6.3 earthquake as “strong”.

Nearly 2,000 residents reported the earthquake to the USGS. The Honolulu National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami as a result of the earthquakes.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Hawaii

Over the past century, there have been 15 earthquakes of magnitude six or higher within 62 miles of the October 10 earthquake.

No injuries were reported, but the quakes were strong enough to cause goods to fall off the shelves.

The quake struck after Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the most active on Earth, erupted again last month, forming lava fountains and emitting smoke from the crater on top.

The eruption in Halemaumau Crater appears to have been located within the Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park and did not pose a threat to homes in the area, according to the US Geological Survey.

Ken Hon, a researcher at the Hawaiian Volcanic Observatory, told the Star Advertiser that the quake was not related to the eruption of Kilauea volcano.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International