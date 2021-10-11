Two powerful earthquakes struck Hawaii

Two strong earthquakes occurred south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Sunday.

The first magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the island around noon and occurred about 17 miles south of the southern tip of the Big Island, according to the US Geological Survey.

The second magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred about 20 minutes later in the same area. The US Geological Survey classifies a magnitude 6.3 earthquake as “strong”.

Nearly 2,000 residents reported the earthquake to the USGS. The Honolulu National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami as a result of the earthquakes.

Over the past century, there have been 15 earthquakes of magnitude six or higher within 62 miles of the October 10 earthquake.

No injuries were reported, but the quakes were strong enough to cause goods to fall off the shelves.

The quake struck after Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the most active on Earth, erupted again last month, forming lava fountains and emitting smoke from the crater on top.

The eruption in Halemaumau Crater appears to have been located within the Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park and did not pose a threat to homes in the area, according to the US Geological Survey.

Ken Hon, a researcher at the Hawaiian Volcanic Observatory, told the Star Advertiser that the quake was not related to the eruption of Kilauea volcano.