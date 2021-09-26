Tragedy at a baseball game in San Diego. Woman and child fell from the stands

A 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were killed after falling from the stands at a stadium in San Diego, USA. The tragedy happened shortly before the start of the MLB baseball game with the San Diego Padres team.

The police are investigating the causes of the incident. A woman with a child fell from a height of about 6 floors. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. The identity of the 40-year-old is unknown. It is known that she is from San Diego and her husband was also at the stadium.