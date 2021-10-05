The United States will continue to oppose Nord Stream 2

The United States is not yet ready to comment on the announcement of the start of refueling of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. However, he considers the project geopolitical and continues to oppose its implementation, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We do not have a specific reaction to the statement you are referring to. Our policy, which we have outlined very clearly, including in the context of the joint statement with Germany a few months ago, is that we continue to oppose this pipeline, we continue to believe that it is a geopolitical project of the Russian Federation, and we will continue to apply the law accordingly. to periodic assessments of the situation, which, of course, are carried out, “Price said at a daily briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream-2, began filling the first line of the pipeline with gas to reach the required pressure for further testing.