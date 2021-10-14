HomeUSAThe United States will abandon the arms race
The United States will abandon the arms race

The United States will abandon the arms race

US Special Representative for Nuclear Non-Proliferation Jeffrey Eberhardt commented on the country’s position on arms races. He said the United States intended to stop them.

Eberhardt said the United States wanted to abandon the arms race to restore confidence in the country. He said the United States still wanted to “take steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons.” At the same time, the country plans to maintain its strategic deterrence potential.

“We will move away from costly arms races and restore confidence in the United States as a leader in arms control,” Eberhardt told a meeting of the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier it became known that the United States has reduced the number of nuclear warheads to a minimum over the past 60 years. According to the State Department, in 2020 the states had only 3,750 warheads, while in 2019 – 3,805, and in 2018 – 3,785.

