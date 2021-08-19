The number of victims of the earthquake in Haiti approached 2.2 thousand.

The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, August 14, rose to 2,189, with more than 12,268 injured.

This was reported in the Office of Civil Defense of Haiti

According to local authorities, strong earthquakes in the country destroyed more than 60 thousand houses, 76 thousand houses and buildings of public institutions were damaged.

Search and rescue operations with the participation of a group of rescuers from the United States are underway in the area of ​​the natural disaster.

Mexico sent 15.4 thousand tons of humanitarian cargo to Haiti, including food, medicine and drinking water.

Earlier, the Haitian government appealed to the international community to help eliminate the effects of the disaster.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 12 km northeast of the city of Saint-Jean-du-Sud. Earthquakes were also felt in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The epicenter was at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake caused great panic among the population.

Authorities initially declared a tsunami alert, but it was soon lifted.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henri has declared a state of emergency in the country for a month.

The 2010 earthquake in Haiti

One of the most devastating earthquakes in the world in the last century occurred in Haiti on January 12, 2010.

According to official data, the earthquake of magnitude 7, which occurred in the south of the country, killed 316 thousand people, another 300 thousand were injured.

As a result of the natural disaster, 1.3 million people were left homeless.