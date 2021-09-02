Tesla on autopilot crashed into a police car

Another accident in the United States did not occur without the participation of a Tesla car. This time in Orlando, Florida.

Patrolmen parked their car to help the driver, whose car broke down. It is noted that the stop was made in compliance with all requirements.

After a while, Tesla crashed into the left side of the patrol car. But the car did not stop and hit the broken car which driver was helped by patrolmen. As a result of the accident, Tesla drivers and a broken car were injured. Patrolmen were not injured.

The culprit of the accident shifts all the blame to the operation of the autopilot system. So far, his words can neither be proved nor disproved. Note that drivers in such cases often blame the autopilot. At the same time, it is just as often during the investigation that their words do not correspond to reality.