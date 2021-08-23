Nearly 100,000 homes left without electricity in the eastern United States due to Henry

Most homes and apartments in Rhode Island are without electricity.

More than 97,000 homes were left without electricity on Sunday after Henry’s tropical storm hit the eastern United States. This is evidenced by data from the portal poweroutage.us.

According to him, most of the houses and apartments – 69.9 thousand – were left without electricity in Rhode Island, which was the first to find itself in the path of the hurricane; the maximum wind speed there is about 27 m / s. In neighboring Connecticut, 27.4 thousand homes were de-energized.

According to NBC, the main bridges in Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island are closed to traffic. Many roads in the state cannot be passed through streams of water.

In some areas of New Jersey, about 20 cm of rain fell in less than a day. In the city of Jamesburg, several central streets were flooded, cars almost completely went under water. Precipitation in Central Park and the airport named after him. John F. Kennedy (New York) reached record levels. Authorities are sending e-mails to residents of flood-prone areas.