Moose wandered in the woods for two years with a car tire around his neck (Video)

Gleb Parfenenko
Colorado wildlife has reported an elusive moose that roamed the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years.

At the age of four and a half, a 270-pound animal was spotted near Pine Junction, northwest of Denver. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the moose fell asleep. This was the fourth attempt by wildlife conservationists in the last week to capture and release him. To remove the tire, employees

To remove the tire, the agency staff had to cut the leggings with five branches because they could not cut the steel inside the tire.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the horns, but the situation was dynamic and we had to remove the tire at all costs,” said Officer Scott Murdoch.

“I was able to find the moose in question, along with a herd of about 40 other moose,” Swanson said. He and his colleague were surprised to find that the animal’s neck was in good condition after two years of wearing the tire.

Wildlife officials first spotted a moose in July 2019 during a survey of the Bighorn population and Rocky Mountain goats in the Evans Nature Reserve. He has since spent the last few years traveling back and forth between Park and Jefferson counties.

According to officials, they saw deer, moose, bears and other wild animals entangled in various objects such as swings, hammocks, ropes, decorative or festive lighting, furniture, boxes for tomatoes, feeders for chickens, laundry baskets, football and volleyball nets.

