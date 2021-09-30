Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii

HomeScienceKilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii
The eruption of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii began.

A new fissure has opened on the western side of Halemaumau Crater, according to the US Geological Survey, which monitors Kilauea’s volcanic activity. An alarm has been raised in this area.

Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It attracts tourists who flock there to watch the lava flows flowing into the Pacific Ocean.

