In the US, a passenger opened an emergency exit and walked along the wing of the aircraft (Video)

An American Airlines customer opened the emergency exit door and stepped on the wing of the plane, CBS Miami reports.

According to Miami-Dade County Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday. The flight arrived at Miami International Airport from the Colombian city of Cali. One of the passengers climbed on the wing of the plane and walked on it. It happened when the liner landed and had already approached one of the exits.

Video of the passenger who climbed out of an emergency window of the plane and walked on the wing after arriving at @iflymia on an American Airlines flight from Cali, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/1nnSsBjXCb — SFDB (@sfdb) September 30, 2021

The airline reported that the man was immediately detained; Border guards took care of him.

The identity of the suspect is not reported, nor is it known about any charges against him. All other passengers were able to leave the plane without incident.