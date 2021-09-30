HomeLifeStyleIn the US, a passenger opened an emergency exit and walked along...
LifeStyleUSA

In the US, a passenger opened an emergency exit and walked along the wing of the aircraft (Video)

Gleb Parfenenko
In the US, a passenger opened an emergency exit and walked along the wing of the aircraft (Video)

An American Airlines customer opened the emergency exit door and stepped on the wing of the plane, CBS Miami reports.

According to Miami-Dade County Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday. The flight arrived at Miami International Airport from the Colombian city of Cali. One of the passengers climbed on the wing of the plane and walked on it. It happened when the liner landed and had already approached one of the exits.

The airline reported that the man was immediately detained; Border guards took care of him.

The identity of the suspect is not reported, nor is it known about any charges against him. All other passengers were able to leave the plane without incident.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International