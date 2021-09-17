In the United States, the bridge was named after a character from The Simpsons

In Portland, Oregon, the bridge was named after the Simpsons character Ned Flanders, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The movement of cars on it is prohibited. It is 24 feet (7.3 meters) wide and 200 feet (60.96 meters) long.

Flanders is a minor character in the cult series. The overly friendly and decent neighbor of the Simpsons looks younger than his years, boasts a press and wears a mustache. The charismatic good-natured man was invented by animator Matt Oscar Groening, who was born in Portland.

“Ned Flanders is a symbol of good neighborliness that we should strive for in our city,” the social network said in a statement.

The Simpsons series has been running for over 30 years. During this time, 32 seasons were released. The premiere of the 33rd is scheduled for September 26, 2021. The first episode will be similar to a Broadway show, and its main character will be Marge.